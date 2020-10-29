Advice from elections supervisor: Bring your ID, patience

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

On Nov. 3, Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters primarily must show proper forms of ID.

“It’s mainly a driver’s license or state ID card with your voter’s registration card. Voters should also bring their patience,” said Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis.

Other acceptable forms of identification include college student ID card, Social Security card, veterans or military ID card, card, passport, original or current utility bills, copy of government check, bank statements and copies of original government documents.

Early voting in Volusia and Flagler runs to Nov. 1. Polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Volusia and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Flagler.

On way to a record

As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, 72,121 had voted early with 124,049 mail-in ballots returned in Volusia. Flagler had 19,586 early voters and 27,996 mail-in ballots returned.

Early voting and vote-by mail could reach a record numbers.

Lewis noted, “It hasn’t reached record totals yet, but it can in the next few days. We expect it too.”

The 9,601 who voted early on the first day was a record in Volusia County.

Early voting sites

Early voting locations in Volusia County:

Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St.

Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach

Supervisor of Elections Office, 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. (Victoria Square) DeLand

Deltona City Commission Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd.

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 101 S. Dixie Freeway

Ormond Beach Regional Library 30 S. Beach St.

Flagler County Early voting locations:

Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1796 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg. 2 Suite 101, Bunnell

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy. NW, Palm Coast

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast

They voted early

Bethune-Cookman University freshman Nya Milton voted early at the Midtown center on Wednesday.

Milton told the Daytona Times, “I came to vote early mainly because my teacher said it would be extra credit. I did want to get it out the way before Election Day. I felt that day would have long lines. I live on campus and this location was close and convenient. No long lines. I was in and out.”

Kashimah Bryant voted early at the same location on Tuesday.

“I voted early to make sure my vote counts. I got it done and out of the way. I didn’t want to waste any time. The location is great. Its close and convenient. I was in and out. Also, social distancing and safety protocol measures are in place,’’ she said.

Election Day drop-offs

All early voting sites also are drop-off sites for mail-in ballots.

“Vote by mail can be dropped off at any early voting site up through Sunday. We encourage voters to drop them off as soon as they can,” Lewis stated.

On Election Day, mailin ballots can only be dropped off at Supervisor of Elections Office at 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand up until 7 p.m.

Election officials now encourage voters to drop them off instead of mailing them.

Lewis emphasized, “It’s important that voters know this. On Election Day, mail-in ballots can only be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections Office and not polling locations. Once again, we encourage them to turn them in as soon as possible.”

She also mentioned addresses.

“Addresses can be changed on site now when you go and vote. We also encourage voters to check information on our website before the election. There they can also make immediate changes if needed,” commented Lewis.

Commissioners reach out

Meanwhile, get-out-the vote events continue locally.

On Oct. 29, Daytona Beach City Commissioners Paula Reed, Quanita May and Dannette Henry were to drive through their zones urging people to vote. People were to meet at New St. James Church at 5:30 p.m. to participate.

Evette Presley came up with the idea.

Presley told the Times, “I just thought that something needed to be done to encourage people to vote as we get closer to the election. I reached out to the commissioners and they agreed.”

Weekend events

On Oct. 31, A Halloween Vote Fest is scheduled at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 925 George W. Engram Blvd. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parking starts at 2 p.m. There will be free food, a drive-up concert, trunk or treat, and musical performances.

The event is being backed by Equal Ground and actor/producer Tyler Perry’s partnership to get 250,000 Black voters in Florida to vote. Also involved are clergy, local NAACP branches, the local MLK Celebration Committee and others.

Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Daytona also is giving free rides to early voting sites daily. Those needing a ride should call 386-255-1195.