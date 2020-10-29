Votran offering free rides to the polls for registered voters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Individuals wishing to vote in person this Nov. 3 shouldn’t be hindered due to lack of transportation. That’s why Votran and the Volusia County Elections Office are once again partnering to offer free rides to the polls for registered voters.

Transportation to the general election polls on Nov. 3 will be provided free to Votran riders with a valid voter ID. For voter information and to locate your precinct, visit www.volusiaelections.org.

“Our team works year-round to promote voter participation, and this partnership helps to further those efforts,” said Lisa Lewis, Volusia County’s supervisor of elections. “The program ensures that residents who may otherwise be unable to vote in person due to lack of transportation are able cast their vote in their preferred manner. This is a great example of county services working together.”

Gold Service

The “Ride free with your voter ID” program also is available to residents registered with Votran’s Gold Service.

Gold Service users must schedule their trip a day in advance and advise the reservationist that the trip is for voting. Gold Service is available to persons who, because of physical or mental disability or age, are unable to transport themselves and cannot use fixed-route bus service.

For more information on Votran, contact Votran customer service at 386-761-7700 in Daytona Beach, 386-424-6800 in New Smyrna Beach, or 386-943-7033 in West Volusia. Votran riders are encouraged to visit votran.org and click the “Join” button at the bottom of the homepage to receive timely notices about bus service changes.

The website also provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus information.

For information on Volusia County Elections, visit volusiaelections.org.