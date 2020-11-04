Anthony elected judge; Wright and Henry fall short

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Attorney Joan Anthony was elected to a circuit judge seat on Tuesday night, winning 57 percent of the vote over her opponent, Attorney Dan Hilbert.

“I am elated. I worked hard. We ran a good and clean race. Thanks to the voters and my staff,” Anthony said.

For the Florida House of Representatives District 26, incumbent Elizabeth Fetterhoff held off challenger and former seat holder, Patrick Henry.

For Volusia County School Board District 2, incumbent Ida Duncan Wright lost to Anita Burnette. For Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 2, incumbent Aaron Delgado defeated challenger Tony Servance.

Read the complete story on local election results in this Thursday’s issue of the Daytona Times and online at www.Daytonatimes.com.