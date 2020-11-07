BIDEN BEATS TRUMP; HARRIS BECOMES FIRST WOMAN NAMED VP

ADVERTISEMENT

BY THE FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, 77, has been elected the 46th president of the United States. On Saturday, he garnered more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to defeat President Donald Trump.

Major outlets including CNN, NBC News and Fox News called the election on Saturday morning. Senator Kamala Harris, 56, will become the first woman elected vice president and the first woman of color.

Biden’s Pennsylvania win earned him enough Electoral College votes to become the President-Elect.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said in a statement. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Trump becomes the first incumbent to lose a reelection bid in nearly 30 years.

He vowed to fight the results.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,’’ he said in a statement issued Saturday.

Biden was scheduled to address the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday.