Family summit set for Nov. 5-6 in Daytona

The African American Family Institute (AAFI) will present the African American Family Summit 2020. The theme is “Family Strong: Reimagining African American Communities.’’

The summit will be held, Nov. 5-6 in Daytona Beach.

According to AAFI’s founder and summit organizer, Pastor Kennedy E. Jacobs Sr., senior pastor of Trinity City of Praise in Daytona Beach, “the summit is a true grassroots effort.”

“It grew from discussions with members of our community concerning the state of the African American family, specifically in Daytona. They identified issues that were not unlike the issues experienced by Black families in the U.S. generally,’’ he said in a statement.

The advent of COVID 19 has only exacerbated the already difficult situation for African American families in the U.S., the pastor noted.

“It has resulted in loss of jobs and greater insecurity. It has highlighted the disparity in health care for African Americans, evidenced by the disparate death rate related to COVID in our communities.

“There was consensus among those that I spoke with that something has to be done to address our community’s needs. The idea of the summit was birthed from and supported by individuals who saw the need and readily offered their services,’’ he added.

The summit begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 with “A Call to Healing and Renewal’’ at Word of Praise Family Church, 101 Indigo Drive.

On Nov. 6, registration for the daylong summit begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Hilton Daytona Beach Ocean Resort.

The day will include an opening keynote address by Dr. George C. Fraser, chairman and CEO of FraserNet Inc.

A 7 p.m. “Concert of Hope’’ will feature Jacobs and friends.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/African-American-Family-Institute-105791631194354.