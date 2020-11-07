Midtown board to give away laundry items at Caroline Village

The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) Board will be visiting the Caroline Village public housing complex introduce members to the community on Nov. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m.

In addition to introductions, each family in Caroline Village will receive detergent, bleach, a laundry voucher and the choice of a children’s book as a welcoming gift from MCDC.

Board members will be listening to concerns about how they can help the community at large.

The public is invited to assist in donating at least $10 to “SUDS” by hitting the donate button on our website at www.midtowncdc.org.

The board plans to make this a quarterly event at different locations within Daytona Beaches’ Zone 6 and the city at large.

The mission of the Midtown Community Development Corporation is to aggressively pursue development and revitalization opportunities within Zone 6 and Daytona Beach.

For more information, send an email to admin@midtowncdc.org.

