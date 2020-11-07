Volusia to offer online utility assistance applications

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Residents seeking assistance with their utility bills will soon be able to complete and submit an application online starting Monday, Nov. 16.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, provides financial assistance to eligible households to meet the costs of heating and cooling their residence.

Online applications will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. Mondays at www.volusia.org/hsapply. The portal to submit an online application will close when the office receives the maximum number of applications that staff members can process. The portal to submit an online application will again activate the following Monday.

Those who prefer an interview can call 386-239-7757 beginning at 8 a.m. on Mondays to schedule a phone appointment for the following week.

Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Persons seeking assistance with emergency housing or water bills must call to schedule an appointment.

Applicants must complete the application package and submit all required documents, which include the most recent utility statement, Social Security cards of all household members, driver’s licenses for adults, birth certificates for children, lease or mortgage/

property tax statement, and documentation for all income received within the previous 30 days.

A detailed list of acceptable documents is listed on the website.

For more information, call 386-239-7757 or visit www.volusia.org/hsapply.