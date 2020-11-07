Young sworn in as Daytona’s first Black police chief

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Hundreds of people showed up on Friday for the swearing-in ceremony of Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. The ceremony, held on the steps of City Hall, included law enforcement, elected officials and the community in general.

Young 42, becomes the city’s first Black to lead the department in Daytona Beach’s history and its 17th police chief since 1919.

He takes over a department with 256 sworn-in officers, 60 civilians and a $40 million dollar budget.

“I am thankful and humbled. I am entrusted with great responsibility. I don’t want to let you down or disappoint you. I can only be myself. I will do what I believe is the right thing for the department and the city – not what is popular,’’ Young said.

Young replaced Craig Capri, who is retiring after more than 30 years on the police force. Capri had been the chief since 2017 and Young served as his deputy chief.