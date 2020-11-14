Louis McCarthy, contributing Times photographer, dies

ADVERTISEMENT

BY THE DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Louis Peter McCarthy, a contributing photographer to the Daytona Times, died on Nov. 6 at age 78. Mr. McCarthy was the husband of Daytona Times columnist Jeroline “Jerry’’ McCarthy.

Mr. McCarthy, affectionately known as Louie, was very active in his community of Palm Coast, and garnered numerous awards for his contributions to the city and to area organizations.

Originally from Harlem, Mr. McCarthy retired as a Bridge and Tunnel officer for the Triboro Bridge and Tunnel Authority of New York. The McCarthys moved to Palm Coast in 1994.

Community service

Mr. McCarthy was a member of the African American Cultural Society (AACS), Men of the AACS and the Flagler County NAACP.

He brought resources to the community, the result of attending the Palm Coast City Council meetings. Community endeavors include serving as the Design and Planning Committee Chair for the AACS in Palm Coast’s present structure.

He was instrumental in Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Darryl Haywood, who died in the line of duty in 2004, being recognized at Palm Coast’s Heroes Park.

His community service earned him local certificates of appreciation awards from the City of Palm Coast, Flagler County Board of County Commissioners and the Men of the AACS.

“The Daytona Times staff is heartbroken over the passing of Louie McCarthy. Over the years, he took numerous photos while accompanying his wife, Jerry, on assignments in Flagler and Volusia counties, that were published in the Times,’’ said Jenise Griffin, the newspaper’s publisher.

“We are so grateful for his wonderful contribution to the Daytona Times and for his commitment to his community. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with our dear Jerry and her family at this time.’’

Early life

Mr. McCarthy was born on April 21, 1942, to Louis McCarthy and Geraldine Nurse McCarthy in Harlem. He relished his Southern Black roots and his Grenadian culture.

He grew up in the Catholic faith, attending St. Aloysius Nursery School, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, and later was educated in New York City public schools and Bronx Community College.

He married Jeroline “Jerry” Coaxum in July 1967. The marriage produced two sons, Christopher and Andrew.

Employment included position at the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. He subsequently became a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and later retired from the Triboro Bridge and Tunnel Authority. His tenure there included serving as a shop steward for the union.

Services, survivors

A viewing was held Nov. 11 at Clymer Funeral Home in Palm Coast. Funeral and burial services will be in his home state of New York.

Mr. McCarthy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, Jeroline; sons, Christopher and Andrew (Teneria); grandchildren, Shaquana and Damion; great-grandchildren,

London and Legend; father-in-law, Rufus; brother-in-law, Ronald (Blossom); sister-in-law, Renata; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Victor James McCarthy; grandparents, Agatha Nurse, James and Daisy McCarthy; uncle, James (Lutherene) McCarthy; and mother-in-law, Clara Coaxum.