Members of the Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority prepare food items for a Friday morning drive-up giveaway at New Life Church Ministries in Daytona Beach. The Nov. 13 food distribution was sponsored by the church, the Delta chapter, Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The giveaway is one of a number of ongoing food distributions to help local residents in need.