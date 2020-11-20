Mainland takes second place in state bowling contest

ADVERTISEMENT

The boys bowling team at Mainland High School claimed second place in the state’s championship, losing to Titusville’s Astronaut High School. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championship games were held Nov. 4 and 5 at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center in Orlando. The Mainland bowling team members are shown above during the district championship at the Ormond Lanes on Oct. 26. Pictured are Coach Adam Rosenberg, Luke Hagan, Charlie Quatrocci, Coltan Hagan, Kory Driver, Gene Smith, Jose Montanez, Walther Lents and Adam Driver.