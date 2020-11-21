DSC partners with Guild Education for tuition reimbursement program

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Daytona State College (DSC) has announced a new partnership with Guild Education that will allow employees of local and national businesses to pursue a college degree or workforce certificate through tuition reimbursement.

The program is designed to assist working adults in completing their education or in attaining new skills that lead to better jobs or career advancement.

The collaboration allows Daytona State to work with nationally recognized companies such as Walmart, Disney, Discover, Lowe’s, Chipotle and Taco Bell. In turn, those companies offering tuition reimbursement as part of their benefits package will be able to better assist eligible employees who wish to enroll full-time or part-time at Daytona State.

“With the average age of our students around 28 years old, working adults represent a large segment of our student body,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, president of Daytona State College.

“This new partnership with Guild Education specifically addresses their unique needs and opens additional doors for those who want to pursue a college education while balancing their other financial and family commitments.”

Founded in 2015, Guild Education’s mission is to unlock opportunity for America’s workforce through education, bringing top Fortune 1000 employers together with colleges and universities to provide tuition reimbursement programs.