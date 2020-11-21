Historian to discuss lost burial grounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Join Dr. Deborah Bauer as she examines what happened to the burial grounds that existed at the Mount Oswald Plantation and why historians and archaeologists have yet to find a single confirmed burial or cemetery that dates conclusively from the British period.

Her presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd.

Great Britain controlled the colonies of east and west Florida from 1763 until 1784. The colonists settled in towns like St. Augustine, Pensacola and plantations scattered throughout. Scottish Trader Richard Oswald owned a land grant of more than 20,000 acres in east Florida centered around, what is today, Tomoka State Park.

Bauer is a historian who holds a doctorate in history from the University of South Florida and two master’s degrees from the University of North Florida and the University of Central Florida.

She has published several articles and book reviews about the history of colonial Florida. She is a part-time faculty member at Valencia College and serves as a member of the Seminole County Historical Society Board of Directors and as president of the Central Florida Anthropological Society.

Attendance is limited; advanced registration is required, and guests are asked to wear a mask. To make a reservation call, 386-668-3840.