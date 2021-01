ADVERTISEMENT

The Gamma Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKAs) is sponsoring a billboard on the corner of International Speedway and Fentress boulevards to encourage residents to wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19. The billboard sponsored by the Daytona Beach organization ran through Jan. 24. The “Wear A Mask for Community Health’’ campaign was launched on Monday as part of the chapter’s MLK Day of Service activities.