Applicants sought for Volusia Forever committee

Volusia County is seeking county residents to serve on the Volusia Forever Advisory Committee.

Volusia Forever, a conservation initiative that was approved by voters in 2020, funds the acquisition and improvement of environmentally sensitive lands.

Committee members will meet regularly to:

Review proposed acquisitions and improvements and make recommendations to the Volusia County Council

Review applications to ensure the requests meet the program’s objectives, criteria and guidelines

Periodically review the program’s procedures, guidelines and criteria

Assess program priorities and recommend the ranking of projects

Make recommendations regarding applications for and participation in federal, state and district land acquisitions and capital improvement grant programs

Review and assess the land acquisition, water resource protection and outdoor recreation needs of the Volusia County community and make recommendations to address them

The committee will include a balanced representation of environmental, land management, conservation, agricultural, business, educational, and general civic and resident interests. Each member must demonstrate expertise, knowledge or interest in ecology, conservation of natural resources, real estate or land acquisition, land appraisal, land management, eco-tourism or environmental education.

Applications are available at www.volusia.org/forever or in Room 301 of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. They must be returned by Feb. 10.