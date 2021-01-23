Event includes new trail talk and bike ride

ADVERTISEMENT

Author and Master Naturalist Roger Fulton will discuss the new Spring-to-Spring Trail, which may eventually connect all the major springs in Florida, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd.

Fulton will lead a guided, nine-mile bike ride from DeBary Hall to Lake Monroe and back following the presentation.

Learn about the newest rail trail and other paved trails throughout Volusia County and beyond. Fulton will also address some of the older bicycle trails in central and northeastern Florida.

Guests may attend the presentation, bike ride or both. Attendance is limited for both; advance registration is required and guests are asked to wear a mask.

To make a reservation, call 386-668-3840.