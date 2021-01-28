Longtime Volusia educator Shirley Watts-Bing dies at age 86

ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Mrs. Shirley Watts-Bing, a former Volusia County teacher and principal, died on Jan. 16 in her hometown of Jacksonville. She was 86 years old.

Born on Sept. 23, 1934, she was the first child of the Rev. Archibald and Mrs. Ruby Lee Watts. At an early age, she was baptized at Simpson United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.

Mrs. Watts-Bing attended elementary and secondary schools in Jacksonville. She graduated from Boylan Haven Academy where she excelled in music and was a gifted pianist.

HBCU grad, author

While studying at Edward Waters College (EWC), she was chosen as Miss EWC. Mrs. Watts-Bing received her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Bethune-Cookman University (formally known as Bethune-Cookman College) in 1955.

As an author, she wrote many poems and short stories which she published in her book, “Whispers in the Wind.’’

In her book, she dedicated a poem to her B-CC class and wrote that they were “always reaching back for others to make sure they all would experience the dream.’’

As an educator, she taught at Bonner Elementary School, Stark Elementary School in DeLand, Lake Helen Elementary School, and Westside Elementary School. She also served as a principal at DeLeon Springs Elementary School.

She moved back to Jacksonville after her retirement.

“Mrs. Bing always told you the truth and she inspired me to read more,” former student Kevin Campbell reflected on his teacher.

Servant to community

While living in Daytona Beach, she was a faithful member of Stewart Memorial United Methodist.

She served as a church musician, worked in the children’s ministry, and helped to beautify the interior and exterior of the church. She often made anonymous gifts to her church and community organizations, including her beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Christy Jackson, a friend of Mrs. Watts-Bing, described her as “a woman of many talents with lots of love and laughs.”

God, family, charity

In 2012, Mrs. Watts-Bing founded the James V. Brooks Scholarship Fund under the auspices of the Black Rose Foundation for Children, in honor of her youngest brother.

The foundation assists high school graduates from Duval County to continue their love of music in college. Since its founding, nearly $40,000 has been awarded to more than 30 college students.

She was a member of the board of directors of the Black Rose Foundation for Children.

Mrs. Watts-Bing was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Fred Brooks and James V. Brooks.

She is survived by her brother Charles Watts and other relatives. She was eulogized on Jan. 21 at the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel in Jacksonville.