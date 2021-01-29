African American chamber, FTC partner on new business scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Technical College (FTC) is announcing a new educational opportunity with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for the local community with a new Business Opportunity Scholarship.

The scholarship was created in hopes to advance meaningful and lasting impact for local minority students. The scholarship will be awarded during the Black History Month celebration.

“By working alongside our business community, we have the ability to power real change and to shape the future of generations to come,” said Dr. James Burkett, president at FTC. “We hope to encourage students to take advantage of this new opportunity and make impact in their own community.”

The scholarship will be awarded by FTC and African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida to be applied toward tuition and fees for the bachelor’s degree program in

Business Entrepreneurship, Management and Marketing available online at any FTC campus.

Online courses

The 100% online courses taught in the business programs are ideal for recent high school graduates or adults working full time. This enables them to continue working while pursuing their academic goals. The time to complete the bachelor’s program is 36 months.

“At the Chamber, we are committed to extending opportunities to continue making meaningful strides toward advancing inclusion and diversity in our communities,” said Tanisha Nunn Gary, president at African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida. “The Business Opportunity Scholarship will accelerate our progress toward promoting equality, equity and inclusion in the Central Florida region.”

Jan. 31 deadline

To qualify for the scholarship, students must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 18 years of age

Highly motivated individuals who can demonstrate:

Strong commitment to career development

Strong business idea and implementation plan

Strong, professional background or academic achievements

Three professional references

Must submit a video detailing their contributions to the community and how a degree would help further their career

The deadline has been extended through Jan. 31.

Florida Technical College offers associate and bachelor’s degrees and diploma programs in a range of professions including healthcare, construction trades, computer networking, culinary arts and cosmetology. Campuses are located in seven cities across Central and South Florida.

FTC campuses are located in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, DeLand, Pembroke Pines, Cutler Bay and Tampa. Program availability varies by campus.

For additional information or to apply, visit

https://www.blackcommerce.org/ftc-scholarship/.