American Airlines extends schedule for flights to Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines is extending its new seasonal service route servicing Daytona Beach International Airport to and from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) through Aug. 16.

The airline began the new daily service to DFW and Philadelphia, PA (PHL) on Dec. 17. Both flights were scheduled to run through April 5 but due to strong bookings, the Dallas flights have already been extended through the summer.

“We are thrilled American Airlines has made the decision to extend the DFW flight, especially this early in the service,” said Airport Director Karen Feaster.

“DFW is the third-most connected airport in the U.S according to a 2019 study by airline analytics firm OAG and this new service out of DAB really opens up travel to the western United States and international destinations,” Feaster said.

American’s new flights to Dallas and Philadelphia will further strengthen the airline’s service offerings at DAB, which currently include four daily flights to Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets are available for purchase now on aa.com.