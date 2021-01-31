County transitions to new e-procurement system

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Volusia County’s Purchasing and Contracts Division will complete its transition to the Negometrix electronic procurement system on March 1.

Effective that date, the division will post all open solicitations and public notices at https://app.negometrix.com/buyer/970. New solicitations and public notices will not be posted to https://vcservices.vcgov.org/solicitation_list, the website currently listed on the Purchasing and Contracts website.

Vendors will be required to submit their bids through Negometrix and may no longer submit paper bids.

“Submission through Negometrix will better allow vendors to submit their bids and proposals through a secure website,” said Purchasing and Contracts Director Pam Wilsky. “They will no longer be required to print, mail or deliver packages to the county. The user-friendly software will also streamline processes and improve employee efficiency.”

Volusia County began the transition to Negometrix in May 2020.

To submit an electronic bid response and receive notification of future solicitations, vendors – including those already registered under the previous system – must register at

https://app.negometrix.com. There is no charge to register. Vendors are urged to register at least 24 hours before the submission deadline to ensure proper enrollment.

Vendors needing assistance with registration can contact the Negometrix Service Desk at 7248885294 or servicedesk.us@negometrix.com.