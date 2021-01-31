COVID-19 testing site still open in New Smyrna Beach

ADVERTISEMENT

Since opening Nov. 2, the state-operated COVID-19 testing site in New Smyrna Beach has performed more than 86,000 free tests. Yesterday alone, 1,433 people were tested.

The site, located at the City Gym, 1000 Live Oak St., offers self-swab rapid antigen and PCR testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Results for rapid testing are expected within 15 minutes, while PCR results take two to five days.

The rapid antigen test is the primary test administered at the site. Only persons who meet certain criteria as determined by the Florida Department of Emergency Management are given a PCR test.

Insurance information is requested from insured individuals, but patients will not be billed any copay or coinsurance, and those without insurance will be tested free of charge.

Participants can speed up the process by preregistering at www.bit.ly/C19rapidtest. There is no age requirement for testing, and symptoms are not required.

For more information about local COVID-19 testing sites and other initiatives, visit www.volusia.org/coronavirus.