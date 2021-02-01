B-CU joins Google HBCU digital readiness program

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

On Jan. 28, Google announced the expansion of the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program into 16 new Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Bethune-Cookman University.

Through a $1 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the program provides digital skills workshops in HBCU career centers to help Black students prepare for the workforce.

Announced in October, the initiative’s goal is to reach 20,000 students during the current school year. The announcement brings the number of participating schools to 20. The program will be available to all HBCUs by fall 2021.

“The Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program is an innovative initiative that not only will prepare students for the workforce but will also help them develop skills that will enable them to start their own entrepreneurial ventures. No matter what industry they choose to enter, they will be required to possess technical expertise,” says Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson.

“Google believes investing in HBCU students strengthens the future workforce and increases economic opportunity,” said Bonita Stewart, Vice President for Global Partnerships at Google and Howard University alumna. “We’re proud to expand our Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to reach more HBCU students with the digital skills they need to thrive in the workforce.”

NEW SKILLS FOR BLACK JOB SEEKERS

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund – the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community – has a track record of successfully connecting HBCU students with scholarships, training and jobs as they navigate college and careers.

Its long history of on-the-groundwork ensures the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program is tailored to meet student needs.

“B-CU is proud to partner with Google and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund by joining the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. In order to meet our goal of developing students for an economy that increasingly operates at the intersection of digital and physical technologies, and indeed for jobs and markets that don’t yet exist, obtaining critical fluences is an essential precursor for value creation,’’said E. LaBrent Chrite, president of Bethune-Cookman University.

“Google’s commitment to HBCUs and our commitment to the students we serve will guide our efforts to not only prepare for the future, but to also help shape it. We’re excited about this venture and anxious to partner with Google and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund,” he added.

Started last October, the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program provides HBCU career centers with funding and a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program. The program combines existing Grow with Google workshops with custom job seeker content for Black students, including design thinking, project management, and professional brand building. TMCF, which is contributing to the program’s design, will work with HBCU career centers to onboard the program.

This $1 million Grow with Google investment is part of a $15 million commitment to upskill Black workers. Announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai last June, the investment aims to help Black job seekers learn new skills in partnership with national workforce development organizations.

“A central part of the mission of TMCF is to prepare the next generation of workforce talent. Our partnership with Google enables this mission and ensures students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities are positioned to compete for meaningful careers”, said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Grow with Google is Google’s initiative to create economic opportunities for all by providing free tools and training. Since 2017, the program has trained more than five million Americans on digital skills. The Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program builds on the company’s ongoing investments in HBCU students. Since 2013, the Google In Residence program has placed Google software engineers at HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) as faculty. The company also hosts Tech Exchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HBCU and HSU students applied computer science courses.