Face masks required on Votran buses and in facilities

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

On Jan. 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an order requiring the wearing of masks by travelers on public conveyances. The order was effective as of Feb. 1 and applies to individuals using services provided by Votran.

Individuals must wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose when awaiting, boarding, traveling on, or disembarking buses. People must also wear a mask when on the premises of Votran facilities.

Per the CDC, the following are attributes of masks needed to fulfill the requirements of the order:

A properly worn mask completely covers the nose and mouth.

Cloth masks should be made with two or more layers of a breathable fabric that is tightly woven (i.e., fabrics that do not let light pass through when held up to a light source).

Mask should be secured to the head with ties, ear loops, or elastic bands that go behind the head. If gaiters are worn, they should have two layers of fabric or be folded to make two layers.

Mask should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

Mask should be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures.

Also per the CDC, the following do not fulfill the requirements of the order:

Masks worn in a way that does not cover both the mouth and nose.

Face shields or goggles (face shields or goggles may be worn to supplement a mask that meets above required attributes).

Scarves, ski masks, balaclavas, or bandannas

Shirt or sweater collars (e.g., turtleneck collars) pulled up over the mouth and nose.

Masks made from loosely woven fabric or that are knitted, i.e., fabrics that let light pass through.

Masks made from materials that are hard to breathe through (such as vinyl, plastic or leather).

Masks containing slits, exhalation valves, or punctures.

Masks that do not fit properly (large gaps, too loose or too tight).

Face masks are available on all Votran buses and facilities.

For additional information on the order issued by the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/masks/mask-travel-guidance.html.