Summer lifeguard tryouts begin Feb. 27

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Are you interested in a job that involves sun, sand and saving lives? If so, we have the perfect summer gig for you! Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is hiring lifeguards to

help keep beachgoers safe this summer.

Upcoming tryouts are mandatory for those interested in a position.

Dates and locations

Swim tryout dates and locations are from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27 and March 13 at the Ormond Beach YMCA, 500 Sterthaus Drive, Ormond Beach, and 8 a.m. to noon on March 6 and 20 at the Port Orange YMCA, 4701 City Center Parkway, Port Orange.

Age requirements

Applicants must be at least 16 on or before June 1 and be able to swim 500 meters freestyle in under 10 minutes, swim 50 yards freestyle in under 30 seconds, and run a halfmile in under 3 minutes, 15 seconds.

Candidates considered for hiring will undergo a background check, physical and drug screening.

Starting pay is $12.74 per hour. There is a $500 incentive for lifeguards if they meet criteria specifying number of weekend workdays over their first summer. This is explained during the recruit class.

Additional qualifications

Those who wish to participate in the selection process must attend one of the 2021 tryouts, as well as Volusia County Beach Safety’s lifeguard recruit class (mandatory 48-hour ocean rescue training).

Additionally, participants must attend a 40-hour first responder class and CPR course or provide proof of equivalence.

For more information, visit volusia.org/beach or call 386-239-6414.