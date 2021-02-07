TEST YOUR BLACK HISTORY KNOWLEDGE

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Black History Month and time to focus on the outstanding achievements of African-Americans. Think you’re a Black history buff? Let’s see. Test your knowledge by tackling this Black History Month quiz. The quiz includes questions on entertainment, politics, religion, sports and more. No multiple choice guesses here. You’re on your own.

You’ll find the answers at the bottom of the page.

Name the first Black head coaches to lead their teams to the Super Bowl. Name the first Black actress to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. What religious denomination was founded by Blacks who objected to sitting in a separate gallery during church services? President Barack Obama talks a lot about his mixed heritage. Identify where his mother and father were born. What constitutional amendment, ratified in 1868, guaranteed equal protection under the law for all people? Where was the first sit-in at a segregated lunch counter, staged by four Black students in 1960? In 1924, Gwendolyn Brooks was the first Black person to win the Pulitzer Prize, winning for poetry. True or False? The movie “Something The Lord Made” is based on the true life of: Name the Black filmmaker who made a documentary about Hurricane Katrina. Charles Waddell Chesnutt, an honoree in the popular Black Heritage commemorative stamp series issued by the U.S. Postal Service, is considered the first Black writer to receive major acclaim. True or False? What Supreme Court case established the “separate but equal” doctrine in 1896, laying the groundwork for Jim Crow laws all over the South? Name the Edward P. Jones book that won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize. Name the first Black male and female winners of the Grammy awards. What events prompted the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders (popularly, the Kerner Commission) to warn in 1968, “Our nation is moving toward two societies, one Black, one White — separate and unequal”? Who is Joseph Lowery?

ANSWERS

Both the Chicago Bear’s Lovie Smith and the Indianapolis Colts’ Tony Dungy became the first Black head coaches to take their teams to the Super Bowl, when the two met in the 2007 game. The Colts won the game 29-17. Halle Berry won the Best Actress Oscar in 2002 for her roll in “Monster’s Ball.” African Methodist Episcopal. Barack Obama, Sr., was born in Kenya. Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, grew up in Kansas. The Fourteenth Amendment. At a Woolworths department store in Greensboro, N.C. False. Brooks became the first Black Pulitzer winner in 1950. Vivien T. Thomas, a Black surgical technician. Spike Lee made the documentary, “When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts.” True. Plessy v. Ferguson. “The Known World.” In 1958, both Count Basie and Ella Fitzgerald won at the first Grammy Awards. More than 100 inner city riots in the summer of 1967. Rev. Joseph Lowery is a United Methodist minister and a leader in the Civil Rights movement. He delivered the benediction at the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama.