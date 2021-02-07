Volusia County Farm Bureau to host youth speech contest

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

The Volusia County Farm Bureau is inviting young people to show their talents and earn some cash. Each year, Farm Bureau hosts a Youth Speech Contest.

The contest pays cash prizes and opens the door into regional and state-level speech competitions. For everyone’s health and safety, the 2021 Youth Speech Contest will be held online.

The qualifications

Students must be residents of Volusia County. Both public and home-educated students can apply to participate. Students must be at least 14 years old and not over 18 by Sept. 10.

Farm Bureau membership is not required. There is no cost to enter.

The rules

The 2021 Youth Speech Contest theme is: “Agriculture impacts everyone’s daily life. What

are three effective ways to educate young people about agriculture?”

Students must prepare a five minute speech on the theme and orally deliver it in front of members of the Volusia County Farm Bureau board of directors and other invited guests via a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Winners are selected based on content, how well the student demonstrates knowledge of the topic, accuracy of information, effective delivery, clarity, and expression.

County-level winners will move on to the district contest.

Cash prizes

County winners receive $300, $250 and $200 respectively for first, second and third place. The first-place winner moves on to District competition. Winners of the District competition go to the State championship held during the Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on Oct. 22, 2020.

Prizes there are $500 for first place and $250 for second.

The Volusia County Farm Bureau is always on the lookout for talented young speakers. In 2020 the Volusia winner, Pranav Swaminathan from Spruce Creek High School won the local, district and state-level competitions.

Call Caroline Newby or Steve Crump at 386-734-1612 to register or for more information.