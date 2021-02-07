Votran seeking public feedback through survey

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Did you know that you can help shape the county’s public transportation needs? Votran is working on major updates to its transit development plan, or TDP, and needs inputs from the community.

The TDP is a 10-year strategic planning document assessed and updated every five years to provide a guide for development of the transit system over the next decade.

Submit survey virtually

Feedback from individuals, whether or not they are Votran patrons, provides insight into public transportation needs and issues of the people and organizations in Volusia County and the region.

Providing your input is easy! Just complete a short survey at bit.ly/VotranTDPsurvey. The

survey will remain open through Feb. 14.

“Safe and effective transportation is imperative to ensure a thriving community,” said Votran General Manager Kelvin Miller. “We’re looking to our residents to offer feedback on their needs and expectations, so we can continue to provide transportation options that best serve our area.”

To learn more about the TDP, visit

http://www.votran.org/documents-data/development-plan.stml.