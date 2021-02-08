Family of Broward man who died after altercation in jail seeks answers

ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAPHNE TAYLOR

FLORIDA COURIER

The family of Kevin Desir, a Black man who became unresponsive while in the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) custody on Jan. 17, is demanding transparency and answers surrounding his death.

The family is alleging a cover-up by BSO and that Desir was killed while in custody. But BSO alleges that Desir cut himself and engaged in an altercation with deputies at the jail and was placed in a restraining chair until he became unresponsive.

He was then transported to a Broward hospital where he died 10 days later following a brain injury. His family says BSO killed their loved one.

The family and their attorney, Jeremy McClymont, want to see the surveillance video of the alleged altercation and sequence of events on that day. But BSO contends they can’t release the tape because it would expose security measures in the jail.

“We want the video. Stop the cover-up BSO,” said McClymont during a press conference on Thursday outside of the Broward Courthouse. “There’s a contradiction (racial injustice) in this country and it’s disgusting.”

Kevin Desir’s family alleges the same thing. “This good-old boy network can’t continue. It has to stop,’’ said Desir’s younger brother, Nathan Desir.

MENTAL ILLNESS CITED

The family says Kevin Desir suffered from mental illness for two decades but never let it define him nor stop him from getting ahead in life. They say he worked and was a doting father to his two little girls.

He was in custody on a marijuana charge at the time of the incident and was awaiting a judge’s hearing. His family says it’s unfathomable that Desir ended up dead. They say he had been grieving the loss of their father, who had died just months earlier.

His attorneys have filed a petition for the release of the video but so far have gotten nowhere.

“They took my brother’s life because to them his life didn’t matter,” stated Nathan Desir.

Meanwhile shouts of “Mental health matters!” and “Sheriff (Gregory) Tony resign!” could be heard coming from the crowd at Thursday’s press conference.

A full story will appear in the Feb. 12 issue of the Florida Courier and will be posted online.