B-CU students will return to in-person learning on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

The spring semester for in-person classes at Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) is scheduled to resume on Monday, Feb. 15. All courses began online on Jan. 11, according to a statement from the university.

“While we are disappointed to have postponed welcoming students back to campus following the holidays, our commitment to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff mandated the delay,” said Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite, president of B-CU.

“Still, we continued teaching and learning through a robust use of online instruction. And we are mindful of the guidelines relative to preventing COVID 19 and its variants, taking every precaution to protect the safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

No spring break

Students were to be allowed to return on campus a few days earlier – Feb. 11-13.

They must be tested for the coronavirus upon their return ad adhere to personal safety and social distancing protocols.

Interruptions in the academic calendar triggered the elimination of a spring break this year and there may be more adjustments to the academic calendar, according to the university.

“While positivity rates in Florida and nationally spiked after the holidays, they appear to show signs of leveling off. This plus the increasing availability of vaccines and campus wide precautions are cited as factors in welcoming students back to campus,” Chrite added.

“We continue to work with faculty and staff to ensure we get through this.’’

B-CU has a current enrollment exceeding 2,800. About half of the students reside in dormitories, fraternity and sorority housing on campus.