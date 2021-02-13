County seeking sites for summer food program

ADVERTISEMENT

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is seeking sites to serve children in the 2021 summer food program, which will run from June 7 through Aug. 13. The federally funded program provides free and nutritious meals to children ages 18 and younger in geographical areas where at least 50% of the children are eligible to receive free or reduced school meals.

A site must be an organization such as a school, public agency, daycare or nonprofit located in Volusia County and must have capacity to receive daily meal deliveries and distribute meals to children. There is no cost to participate. Refrigerators will be provided if needed. Participating sites must adhere to social distancing and other health and safety guidelines.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has provided a waiver allowing for “grab-n-go” meals where children may receive a breakfast and lunch and then leave the site.

The waiver is effective through June 30, but the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services may extend the waiver throughout the duration of the program.

An interested site may request an application by contacting Patricia Hubbard at 386-736-5956, ext. 12984, or phubbard@volusia.org. Applications must be submitted by March 19.

Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against in any USDA-related activity should call 800-795-3272 or 202-720-6382 (TTY) or write to USDA, Director of the Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410.