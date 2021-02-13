National Philharmonic striving for more diversity in orchestras

ADVERTISEMENT

BY STACY M. BROWN

NNPA NEWSWIRE

In observing Black History Month, National Newspaper Publishers Association President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., has always maintained a poetic theory: “The best way to observe Black History Month is to make more Black history,” Dr. Chavis, one of America’s prominent civil rights icons, stated.

A recent New York Times article noted another place where Black history can – and should – be made.

The newspaper noted that orchestras are among the least racially diverse cultural institutions in the U.S., and Black musicians accounted for 1.8 percent of the country’s orchestra players in 2014.

There is not much data since then.

Promoting inclusion

Jim Kelly, the president and CEO of the National Philharmonic, told NNPA Newswire that while the orchestra has always strived to embrace racial and gender diversity, this year’s call from the Black Lives Matter movement has led the organization to take further steps, including a full season of music largely influenced by both composers of color and women.

“In early 2020, the National Philharmonic committed to an equity transformation to center racial justice as the foundation of their vision, mission and work. This work began with learning cohorts led by the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County and Maryland States Arts Council’s efforts to advance racial equity,” Kelly noted.

With a sustained effort of changing the orchestra culture with respect to diversity, equity and inclusion, the National Philharmonic is proud to join organizations that promote inclusion, offered Piotr Gajewski, the music conductor and director of the National Philharmonic.

“Indeed, by way of example, the last concert that the Philharmonic performed before discontinuing live concerts due to the pandemic (February 2020) consisted of works exclusively composed by African-American composers William Grant Still, Florence Price and George Walker, and featured the award winning African-American violinist Melissa White,” Gajewski said.

Advocate for equity

The National Philharmonic has committed to 40% in soloists and living composers performed. “And presently NatPhil exceeds even these ambitious goals,” Gajewski announced.

Up north from NatPhil, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) also has worked to change the situation.

“The BSO has presented composers and performers of color over the years, and with her 2007 appointment as the first woman music director of a major American orchestra, Music Director Marin Alsop has been a leading advocate for equity in and through the arts,” BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome wrote in an email to NNPA Newswire.

“These commitments and programs serve as a good foundation upon which to build. However, vital work lies ahead, and we remain committed to lis10ing, learning, and acting,” Kjome said.

According to the New York Times, a crucial component is expanding the pool of musicians of color by nurturing young artists.

Programming and hiring

For example, in Detroit, the Sphinx Organization mentors emerging artists and runs networking programs, the newspaper reported. Sphinx’s president recommends organizations dedicate 15% of their budget to diversity initiatives for at least 10 years.

The BSO said it had taken the challenge to completely reprogram the 2020-21 season in response to the pandemic with greater intentionality regarding voice and representation.

“We have developed and released BSO Sessions, bringing the stories of musicians, conductors and collaborators to life through a documentary-style narrative paired with robust and inclusive programming – including the music and stories of Black and women composers,” Kjome stated.

“Important next steps include working with our musicians to evaluate orchestral hiring procedures and collaborating to estabish a new fellowship program, grounded in cohorts and with hiring tracks, to help ensure that we fill critical vacancies outlined in our agreement but also be intentional in this recruitment,” Kjome said.