Volusia transitions to Sharecare for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Effective for COVID-19 vaccine events the week of Feb. 15, the County of Volusia will transition to the state-wide preregistration system. Only the state-supported site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds will use this system; individuals should continue to register for other local vaccine events as directed by the vaccine provider.

The state platform, called Sharecare, allows individuals to preregister for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area. To preregister, individuals should visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 866-201-7314.

Once preregistered, individuals will receive a call when vaccine appointments become available. Note that preregistering does not guarantee an appointment and individuals must receive an appointment date and time to report for a vaccine.

Still 65 and up

Due to limited supply and high demand, individuals may not receive a call regarding an appointment for an extended period of time. Questions regarding preregistration and appointments should be directed to the state’s Volusia County helpline at 833-540-2077.

At this time, the state-supported site at the Volusia County Fair-grounds is only vaccinating individuals 65 years of age and older.

While individuals eligible for vaccines in Florida as outlined in Executive Order 20 – 315 may preregister on Sharecare, at this time only those 65 and up will be contacted for an appointment at the Fairgrounds. If someone does not meet these eligibility requirements, they will not be able to preregister but may sign up to receive email updates to learn when they may be eligible for the vaccine.

Per the Florida Department of Health, as of Feb. 8, 55,202 Volusia County residents had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

For additional information, view the full report at floridahealthcovid19.gov/#latest-stats.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Volusia County, visit Volusia.org/coronavirus.