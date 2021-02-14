American Airlines extends nonstop flights from Daytona to Philadelphia

ADVERTISEMENT

American Airlines has extended its new daily seasonal service route servicing Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) to and from Philadelphia (PHL). The airline began the new service to PHL and Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (DFW) on Dec. 17, 2020 and both flights were originally scheduled to run through April 5.

In January, American announced the extension of the Dallas-Fort Worth flights through the summer; the Philadelphia flights will pause April 5 through June 2 and then resume June 3 through Sept. 7.

“This is more great news for the community as the airlines continue to increase service at Daytona Beach International Airport,” said Airport Director Karen Feaster.

‘A great addition’

Route planners with American Airlines anticipate people from the Volusia County area to seek out travel opportunities in the northeast, like Maine, Vermont and Connecticut, by way of Philadelphia.

“These new flights are a great addition to the current offerings for our local community, and route planners also believe there will be traditional demand from the northeast for travel to DAB as their primary vacation destination,” said Joanne Magley, marketing & customer experience director for DAB.

American Airlines also offers multiple, daily nonstop flights to/from Charlotte, N.C. DAB is also served by Delta Air Lines, which offers multiple daily, nonstop flights to Atlanta.

The most recent FDOT Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study shows the Daytona Beach International Airport provides a total economic impact of over $2.1 billion to Volusia County while providing more than 2,382 local FTE jobs.

For more information, contact Magley at jmagley@volusia.org or 386-561-7185.

– Special to the

Daytona Times