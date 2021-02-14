Essay contest open to middle school students

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Black History Brain Bowl presented by the Daytona Beach Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) will be replaced with a competitive essay contest for middle school students.

The topic is, “What African American has made a significant impact on my life goals?’’ The essay should be 300 to 500 words and will be judged on originality, grammar, creativity, unique writing style, and good diction.

Submission deadline is Feb. 20.

Entries should be mailed to the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. P.O. Box 10882, Daytona Beach, FL. 32115.

The participant’s name and contact information should be included on a separate sheet.

Any questions should be directed to Dr. Irma Jamison, Section President at 407-402-4380.