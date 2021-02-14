Free household hazardous waste set for Feb. 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Volusia County’s Solid Waste Division will host a free collection event for household hazardous materials from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at DeBary City Hall, 16 Colomba Road.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic will be one way, and residents must stay in their cars.

Residents may drop off old paint, solvents, automobile and household batteries, pool chemicals, pesticides, motor oil, gasoline, other household chemicals, and up to 10 fluorescent lamps.

Only unmixed household hazardous waste will be accepted. Insulin needles will be accepted in approved containers; the containers will not be returned. Businesses are not eligible for free disposal.

Residents also may bring their household hazardous waste for free disposal year-round to the Tomoka Landfill, 1990 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange; or the West Volusia Transfer Station, 3151 E. New York Ave., DeLand. The landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The transfer station is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Both facilities provide free paint exchange programs and electronic waste recycling.

For more information, call Volusia County’s Solid Waste Division at 386-947-2952.