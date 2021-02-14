The Wilmington 10, 50 years later

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine Black men and a White woman were wrongfully convicted in 1971 of arson and conspiracy.

BY STACY M. BROWN

NNPA NEWSWIRE

Wilmington, North Carolina, is known today for its vibrant riverfront with three colorful island beaches and southern hospitality, major contributors to the port city’s bustling tourism.

However, Wilmington’s past paints a picture of a much different city. It was not that long ago that Wilmington still condoned ugly racist culture and practices.

More than a century after America’s Civil War ended, on Feb. 1, 1971, a young minister named Benjamin Franklin Chavis, Jr., arrived in the city, sent there by the United Church of Christ’s Commission on Racial Justice. A local pastor of a Black church, Rev. Eugene Templeton, requested help from the United Church of Christ.

Chavis, a disciple of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helped students organize a more effective boycott, targeted against White high school administrators who were resisting the desegregation of their schools and classrooms, and who also refused demands to honor Dr. King, who was assassinated just three years earlier.

Desegregation battle

One year after King’s murder, the city had just three high schools. Two of them, New Hanover and Hoggard were all White, and the third, Williston Industrial High School, was reserved for the city’s Black high schoolers. Williston was a source of community pride and was ranked among the best high schools in North Carolina — Black or White.

Following federally mandated school desegregation in 1969, local administrators changed the status of Williston Industrial High School from a high school to a junior high school. Williston’s Black students and teachers would be reassigned to New Hanover and Hoggard.

However, when they arrived at their new schools, African Americans endured name-calling, physical attacks and other threats. Rioting and arson occurred almost daily.

In response to tensions, members of a Ku Klux Klan chapter and other White supremacist groups began patrolling the streets. They hung an effigy of the White superintendent of the schools and cut his phone lines. Street violence broke out between them and Black Viet Nam veterans.

Church firebombed

One incident in particular would become a defining event in this period of Wilmington’s history: The firebombing of Mike’s Grocery Store, a White-owned business in the heart of Wilmington’s Black community.

On Feb. 6, during an uncharacteristically frigid night in Wilmington, the popular neighborhood grocery store was firebombed. As police and firefighters arrived on the scene, gun fire could be heard above the siren squeals and activity.

Firefighters responding to the fire, alleged that they were shot at from the roof of the nearby Gregory Congregational Church. Chavis and several students had been meeting at the church. Sniper fire, which was intended for the Wilmington 10 members, struck a police officer.

According to the February 1971 edition of “This Month in North Carolina History — The Wilmington 10,” the governor called up the North Carolina National Guard, whose forces entered the church on Feb. 8 and found it empty. The violence resulted in two deaths, six injuries, and more than $500,000 (equivalent to $3.2 million in 2019) in property damage.

Charged, imprisoned

Chavis and nine others, eight young Black males, who were high school students, and a White female anti-poverty worker, were arrested on charges of arson related to the grocery fire. Based on testimony of three young Black men (who later recanted their testimony), they were tried and convicted in state court of arson and conspiracy.

At trial, all 10 defendants were provided defense counsel by the United Church of Christ Commission for Racial Justice. However, it was later established that the prosecutors conspired against the defendants by paying witnesses to falsely identify Chavis and the other Wilmington 10 members as arsonists, and for the subsequent assault on law enforcement officers.

Additionally, chief prosecutor Jay Stroud feigned sickness to get a mistrial after it became obvious that 10 African Americans would be seated on the jury. A second trial, whose jury included only two African Americans, resulted in a guilty verdict for all 10 defendants.

With sentences that ranged from 15 years to 34 years, Chavis, Patrick and the eight others were ordered to serve a combined 282 years in prison.

In 1977, Amnesty International cited the Wilmington 10 as the first official case of political prisoners in the United States. Within a year, the London-based human rights group declared that the Wilmington 10 were “prisoners of conscience who were not arrested for the crimes for which they were charged, but because of their political work.”

The New York Times published an article noting that Amnesty International’s declaration about the Wilmington 10 outraged some and embarrassed others – especially after Amnesty International was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977.

Finally pardoned

The Wilmington 10 spent nearly a decade in prison before federal appellate courts overturned their convictions in December 1980, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

Timothy Tyson, a North Carolina historian and visiting professor at Duke University, told CNN he was given the Wilmington 10 prosecutor’s handwritten notes before 2012 when the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), United Church of Christ and NAACP called again for pardons.

“It was pretty shocking stuff,” Tyson remarked.

He said the names of at least six potential jurors had “KKK Good!!” written next to them. Next to a woman’s name, it said, “NO, she associates with Negroes.”

In 2012, 40 years after they were unjustly convicted, North Carolina Gov. Beverly Perdue officially pardoned the Wilmington 10.