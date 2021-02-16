Volusia COVID-19 vaccine events continue at fairgrounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Volusia County and the Department of Health is providing 2,000 first dose COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday and Friday at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. Appointments are scheduled through Sharecare, the statewide preregistration system.

Vaccine operations for first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments have transitioned to a walk-up event at the fairgrounds. Face masks are required in the building. Staff and signage will direct individuals once on-site.

Second dose events will also take place Feb. 18 and 19 at the fairgrounds. These are closed events that will only provide vaccines for individuals who received their first dose at the same location Jan. 21 and 22.

These second doses will be administered through the drive-up process managed in the same manner as their first shot. Upon receiving their first dose, individuals were given a vaccination card with a date for their second dose.

Individuals should report to the fairgrounds on this date during the same hour timeframe as their first dose appointment. Individuals must bring their vaccination card to receive their second dose. An email reminder will be sent through Eventbrite approximately one week prior to the second dose date.

Individuals for both first and second dose events are asked not to arrive prior to their scheduled appointment time.

To preregister for a vaccine appointment at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 866-201-7314. Once preregistered, individuals will receive a call when vaccine appointments become available.

When called for an appointment, Sharecare representatives will ask for first and last name, date of birth, and email address and/or phone number; individuals will never be asked to provide their social security number.

At this time, the Volusia County Fairgrounds is only vaccinating individuals 65 years of age and older and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Questions regarding preregistration and appointments should be directed to the state’s helpline at 833-540-2077.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Volusia County, visit Volusia.org/coronavirus.