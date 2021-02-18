Going the distance to help local families

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR and racing affiliates partner to give away food and supplies

COMPILED BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFFF

The NASCAR Foundation, Joey Logano Foundation, One Daytona and Daytona International Speedway partnered with the faith-based Convoy of Hope to distribute 35,000 pounds of food, water and supplies to about 1,000 families in the Daytona Beach area on Wednesday.

Convoy of Hope provides food, supplies and humanitarian services to needy populations throughout the world.

The local event took place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in One Daytona’s northwest parking lot where nearly 1,000 families participated in the drive-through distribution in s safe, socially distanced manner.

Each family received four bags of food and supplies, as well as water.

“Our foundation’s mission is giving back to children and young adults in times of need, and with the pandemic,” we see an immediate need,” said NASCAR driver Joey Logano.

“We are thankful we can continue to race and visit the communities on our NASCAR schedule, but we recognize that with limited fans attending our events, we aren’t making the same economic impact in these markets.

He added, “By partnering with The NASCAR Foundation at the season start, we are able to make an immediate impact for a lot of folks in Daytona Beach. That’s what it’s all about.”

This is the fifth event that the NASCAR Foundation and Joey Logano Foundation have partnered with Convoy of Hope. They have provided a total of $175,000 in support of racing communities. Previous events were held in 2020 at Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Talladega Super speedway and Phoenix Raceway.