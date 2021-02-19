Youth Black History Show resumes in Palm Coast on Feb. 21

ADVERTISEMENT

BY JEROLINE MCCARTHY

DAYTONA TIMES

The Youth Black History Shows have put on performances calling for the advancement of Black progress. The 18th annual show has been flanked by the contributions of African Americans and the African Diaspora.

The rich history will jump-start a virtual production titled “Strong Roots, Amazing Achievements, An Incredible Future!”

Young people will perform again on Sunday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook, which can be accessed at aacspalmcoast.org. It will include music, dance and oratory.

The shows have taken on a presence at the African American Cultural Society with previous themes: “The Beginning… Before We Were African -Americans,” “Our Florida Mosaic” – including portrayals with standouts Maya Angelou, Osceola McCarty, Colin Kaepernick, Barack Obama, and others.

The free shows are sponsored in part by the City of Palm Coast and Walmart.

Donations accepted

They are presented by the Youth Black History Committee – Jeanette B. Wheeler, chair: Richard Barnes, Patricia Bottoms, Melba McCarty, Harriett A. Whiting, and Annette Williams.

“The format will be the same,” said Wheeler, “but we are doing the taping, and Blanche (Valentine) and Meshella (Woods) are putting it together.

“We decided to use kids from the community and churches, whose parents we knew,” said Wheeler.

“Because of this virus (COVID-19), we wanted them to be okay with what we were doing,” added Wheeler.

A financial donation is encouraged to continue the show’s scholarship awards. Donations will assist with a scholarship for this year’s high school graduates, who have met the requirement of a 3.0, or above, grade-point average.

For details on the donations and scholarships, call Wheeler at 386-302-0441.

Checks can be sent to the AACS, P.O. Box 350607, Palm Coast, FL 32135, or donate online at aacspalmcoast.org.