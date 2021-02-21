Affordable housing committee to meet Feb. 24

ADVERTISEMENT

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the Hope Place conference room, 1340 Wright St., Daytona Beach.

Members will review and take action on previous meeting minutes and explore the topic of community land trusts with guest speakers.

The public is invited to attend, participate and provide comments in the meeting. Persons may also attend virtually with a link that will be posted before the meeting at www.volusia.org/ahac.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting may provide written comments regarding the agenda to cabrown@volusia.org or by mail to Corry Brown, Special Projects Coordinator, 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Comments received by 3 p.m. Feb. 23 will be presented to the committee and become part of the public record. Include your name, address and “AHAC: public participation” in your correspondence.

For more information, visit www.volusia.org/ahac or call Corry Brown at 386-736-5955, ext. 12970.