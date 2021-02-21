Bike Week Ruff Ride set for March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Bike Week Ruff Ride, an annual fundraiser to support the Halifax Humane Society, will take place on March 11.

This event will be slightly modified for the safety of all participants. Bikers, drivers, hikers, walkers, T-shirt lovers, and, of course, animal lovers are asked to participate in this benefit.

It is presented by Halifax Humane Society, Iron Horse Saloon and Politis & Matovina. Ride stops will be announced later. The cost is $25b to participate.

For more information, send an email to events@halifaxhumanesociety.org.