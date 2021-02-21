Libraries taking part in Be My Neighbor Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The Volusia County Public Library system is celebrating kindness throughout February through its “Be My Neighbor Day” partnership with WUCF TV.

The campaign’s goal is to promote family engagement, kindness and being a caring neighbor through kindness kits and three virtual events:

The library system’s 14 branches are distributing 700 take-home kindness kits, which consist of family engagement activities, giveaways, and useful tips and information. Distribution will continue while supplies last.

WUCF TV will air “GRR-IFIC Neighbors!” at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Feb. 27 and 28 to celebrate what it means to be a caring neighbor with music from the Orisirisi drummers, story time, yoga with Missie, and at-home activities.

The programs were made possible through support from PNC Grow Up Great, Fred Rogers Productions and the Elizabeth Morse Genius Foundation.

Learn more about the Volusia County Public Library at https://volusialibrary.org.