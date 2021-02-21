Winter storms lead to changes in vaccination schedule at fairgrounds

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Winter storms that continue to pummel much of the country have caused additional changes to upcoming vaccination events at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand.

On Feb. 16, a decision was made to reschedule vaccination events planned for Thursday, Feb. 18. The necessary vaccine allotment had not shipped. Out of an abundance of caution, events for Friday, Feb. 19, were rescheduled.

With this new change in schedule, those next in line for a vaccine will now be scheduled for an appointment Feb. 23, 25 or 26.

The second dose event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23. The second dose event scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27. These appointments were scheduled through Eventbrite and residents will receive an email notification from Eventbrite to confirm the new date.

This revised schedule will include increased appointments each day next week, ensuring that vaccine allocations for both this week and next week are distributed by week’s end. In total, more than 10,000 vaccines – 3,700 first dose and 6,500 second dose – will be administered at the Volusia County Fairgrounds site next week.

To preregister for a vaccine appointment at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 866-201-7314. Once preregistered, individuals will receive a call when vaccine appointments become available.

At this time, the Volusia County Fairgrounds is only vaccinating individuals 65 years of age and older and health care personnel with direct patient contact. Upon arrival, individuals must provide proof of Florida residency, a state-issued ID and, for health care personnel, a medical license or work ID including title or role.

Questions regarding preregistration and appointments should be directed to the state’s helpline at 833-540-2077.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Volusia County, visit Volusia.org/coronavirus.