Deltas’ virtual event to highlight local venues

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting a virtual Black History Month panel on Feb. 25 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. The event will be moderated by Carla Lester, artistic director and associate professor at Bethune-Cookman University.

Moderated by Carla Lester, artistic director and associate professor at Bethune-Cookman University, learn about local history venues, including the African American Arts Museum in DeLand, the Mary McLeod Bethune Home and the Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum.

Event panelists are:

Ann Harrell, Board Chair, Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum

Tasha Lucas Youmans, Dean of Library, Bethune-Cookman University

Mary Allen, Executive Director, African American Museum of the Arts, DeLand

For more information, email artsletters@daytonabeachdeltas@gmail.com.