New foundation to present Black History Celebration

The Harold V. Lucas, Jr. Foundation, Inc. will officially launch with a virtual Black History Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Dr. Kimberly Brown Pellum, an author and historian, will speak on the significance of the founding of Black History Month and the role that everyone plays in preserving the present for future generations.

The event also will feature a message from Harold V. Lucas, Jr. , founder and president, as well as a musical performance by Ardelia J’Nell.

Lucas is a Korean War veteran and served as a teacher, administrator and coach in the Daytona Beach area for over 50 years.

Ardelia is a “Festival of the Lion King’’ principal vocalist and two-time winner of the “Amateur Night at The Apollo.’’

The event is open to all and will be broadcast live on the foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HVLFoundation and via Zoom. Those who wish to participate may request the link by emailing admin@hvlucas.org.

The Harold V. Lucas Jr. Foundation, Inc. is a Daytona Beach-based, tax-exempt organization.

Its mission is to provide support to the historical and cultural development of the Daytona Beach Midtown community while continuing Lucas’ legacy of education, athletics, service, leadership and philanthropy with a commitment to honor the past and enhance the future.