Service unites churches, political parties

7 Words From The King Inc., a part of the urban initiative department of the Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ in Daytona Beach, presented its Bridging the Gap: Healing the Nation program on Feb. 21 in the church’s parking lot.

The service began in 2010 and has grown every year, said Superintendent Derrick Harris, senior pastor of Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ. The program was created to promote unity among Black and White churches in the community. An initiative was recently added to unify the Democrat and Republican Party due to the recent unrest,’’ Harris said. He also is the president of Seven Words From The King inc.