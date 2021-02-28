Café and museum to highlight hip-hop artists and activism

ADVERTISEMENT

NNPA NEWSWIRE

NEW YORK — The Hip Hop Hall of Fame has announced that it will open its flagship Hip Hop Hall of Fame Café & Hip Hop Museum Gallery in Harlem.

Meanwhile, the larger hotel mega-entertainment complex development project in Manhattan, will break ground late 2021, and will open in 2023, said Sir JT Thompson, founder of the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, and creator and executive producer of the Hip Hop Hall of Fame awards TV show that premiered on the BET network in the 1990s.

The official Hip Hop Café hopes to serve as an inspirational and valuable partner in the restaurant, retail, arts, entertainment and small business economic recovery, creating jobs and revitalization of Harlem and New York City,” Thompson said.

The experience

The co-branded themed café is the hip-hop version of the Hard Rock Café and Madame Tussaud’s. The venue includes the café, sports bar, concert lounge featuring live events, retail gift store, museum gallery, and educational STEAM programs for youth cultivating job-training, and career preparation, Thompson said.

“The menu will honor past and present hip-hop legends, icons and celebrities as we celebrate their legacies with memorabilia and interactive exhibits,” he said.

Activism exhibition

The gallery will open with a themed “Hip Hop Activism & Black Lives Matter” visual arts and music exhibition that will engage visitors with a series of impactful presentations on hip hop music and culture artists, celebrities, athletes and activists who have been at the forefront of the new civil rights and community socio-economic empowerment movement, Thompson said.

The gallery will feature other hip-hop history interactive exhibits and collections.

The hip-hop education programs will feature culinary chef, hospitality and TV/film production training programs to accelerate our push for diversity and inclusion in the restaurant, retail and multi-media entertainment.

Entertainment complex

A private stock offering IPO fund will provide a “co-ownership’’ opportunity for private investors, fans, artists, celebrities, athletes, executives and Wall Street firms to buy equity stock in this historical real estate development project, Thompson said.

“This historical project can become a galvanizing force of unity across all economic, educational, religious, and geographical barriers to unify our multigenerational audiences nationally and internationally,” Thompson said.

The Hip Hop Hall of Fame is a chartered non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve, promote and showcase the past, present and future of hip-hop music and cultural arts.