Housing choice voucher applications available

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will accept pre-applications by referral from local nonprofits and government entities for the federally funded Mainstream Voucher Program beginning March 1. The list will close when program capacity is reached.

The Mainstream Voucher Program mirrors the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) but is limited to 12 months of assistance and only nonelderly individuals and families with disabilities who have experienced homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless can qualify.

To qualify, individuals and families must provide supportive documentation of age and disability.

For more information, contact the Community Assistance Division at 386-736-5955 or visit section8wl@volusia.org.