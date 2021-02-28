Section 8 applicants asked to contact county

ADVERTISEMENT

Volusia County residents who applied for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program through the county are asked to contact the county’s Community Assistance Division to update their information.

Pre-application status verification forms will be mailed to the 536 residents on the waiting list on March 1. Applicants must complete the form and return it to Community Assistance by Wednesday, March 31. If they do not respond by the deadline, they will be removed from the waiting list.

In addition, preference will be given to individuals/families with a disabled adult who is homeless or at risk of being homeless. If your household meets the previous stated criteria, submit documentation (i.e. benefit award from Social Security Administration or documentation from a medical professional).

Volusia County is not accepting new Section 8 applications at this time. The last time the waiting list was opened was in November 2018.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a federally funded rental assistance program designed to help very-low-income families, the elderly and disabled to obtain decent, safe and sanitary housing at an affordable price in the private market. Participants are free to choose any housing that meets the requirements of the program.