Sorority helps local families through Mission: Possible! program

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gamma Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sororityis helping the community with food and other need items.

The local chapter is doing so through its A WISH, Inc., a non-profit organization created to help women, children and families in the greater Daytona Beach area and Volusia County. A WISH’s Mission: Possible! program distributes food, educational supplies and other essentials to underserved families.

The Mission: Possible! Food & Essential Drive kicked off on Feb. 27 at Pine Haven Apartments and Lakeside Village Apartments.

One hundred bags of food were distributed at both apartment complexes. The Gamma Tau Chapter of the sorority at Bethune-Cookman University also assisted.

“We just want to make sure our community has food and essentials as well as school supplies,” said Ida Duncan-Wright, president of the Gamma Mu Omega Chapter.

Sandy Noah, project manager for the Mission:Possible! program expressed, “We wanted to help the Midtown community. We wanted to meet them halfway. We are also here entrenching ourselves in the community.”

Food items given away included meat, macaroni, vegetables and rice.

In addition to food, personal protection equipment was distributed, including masks, alcohol, hand sanitizer, soap, tissue and information packets on how to protect yourselves from the spread of the coronavirus.

The items were made available through a $15,000 grant provided by UPS Foundation and obtained by A WISH, Inc.

More giveaways are scheduled in the near future under the Mission: Possible! program.